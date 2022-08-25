The Trousdale County High School football team could not hide its inexperience during their season opener last Friday night against visiting Friendship Christian School, suffering a 40-12 setback.
The Yellow Jackets fell behind 21-0 in the opening period and trailing 34-0 at halftime before fighting back
“I thought our kids played a lot better football in the second half,” TCHS head coach Blake Satterfield said. “We simplified. We made adjustments. At the end of the day, it comes down to blocking and tackling, execution and hanging on to the ball, and we didn’t do those things in the first half.”
The Commanders put up 282 total yards, while the Jackets were not far behind with 263. However, the host squad fumbled four times and lost two of those, while the visitors did not put the ball on the ground.
Friendship Coach John McNeal felt good about his team’s balanced offense, and that proved to be the case as his squad ran for 136 yards and threw for another 146 yards.
The Commanders scored on their first possession, converting on a third-and-13 situation on a pass from Garrett Weekly to Brock Montgomery that went for a 57-yard touchdown.
Landon Williams booted the extra point to create a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
The Yellow Jackets lost a fumble deep in their own territory on their next possession, and the Commanders struck again thanks to a 15-yard scoring run by Weekly.
The Commanders got three more touchdowns before the break.
Montgomery grabbed two more touchdown passes from Weekly, covering 20 and 69 yards. Tyson Wolcott reached paydirt on a 1-yard carry after the Jackets lost a fumble at their own goalline.
The Yellow Jackets got on the board with 3:02 left in the third quarter on a 14-yard pass from junior quarterback Kobyn Calhoun to senior halfback Brian Banks.
Then, on their next possession, Calhoun recorded his first career touchdown on a 69-yard run. Friendship added the final touchdown of the night on a 39-yard carry by Wolcott.
It was the Commanders’ tenth win in the 34 games that have been played in the series, which started in 1981.
FCS avenged a 12-10 loss to visiting Trousdale County last season. The visiting team has won the last six meetings between the two schools.
The two programs have played 10 times since 2011, with each winning five of those contests.
