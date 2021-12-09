Trousdale County had two nights of action on the hardwood last week, with both the Lady Jackets and Jackets picking up one victory.
On Nov. 30 at home, Trousdale earned a split against Gordonsville.
The Lady Jackets trailed by four at halftime but put together a second-half comeback en route to a 51-40 win. The hosts led by as much as 16 points in snapping a two-game losing streak to the Tigerettes.
“I thought we showed a lot of effort and energy to get down by almost double digits in the third quarter, and fight back to win. It’s a great accomplishment,” TCHS coach Jared Hawkins said.
Kailen Donoho netted a game-high 26 points for the Lady Jackets. Elisa Satterfield followed with eight points, Braylee Potts had six, Kayleigh Dunn five, Zion Badru four and Autumn Parrish two.
In the boys’ game the Jackets struggled in the second and third quarters, where they were outscored by 20 points leading to a 68-54 loss.
“I thought our guys played tough against a solid Gordonsville team,” TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper said. “We have to do a better job of recognizing where shooters are in our defense, especially when they get that hot. But I did like our fight and work ethic throughout the game.”
Tyler Dixon and Brayden Gooch scored 17 and 12 points respectively, Thomas Brown and Dalton Stafford had seven each, Cole Gregory had six, Andrew Ford two, Garrett Rieger two and Jake Fergusson one.
At Red Boiling Springs on Dec. 3, the Lady Jackets trailed 28-19 after the third quarter and went on to lose 32-25. It was the Lady Jackets’ sixth straight los to the Lady Bulldogs, who raised their record to 6-0.
“We played great defense, limited scoring threats, but came up short offensively,” Hawkins said. “Goota focus on a better effort from the free-throw line.”
Donoho scrored 15 points, Potts had four, Satterfield two, Badru two and Jane Aponte two.
The Lady Jackets had issues at the free-throw line, making just five of 16 attempts.
The Jackets took their time getting going, but once they did they pulled away for a 47-29 victory, the third in a row for Trousdale over RBS.
“Ugly first half offensively, but that’s going to happen while we are getting our football boys integrated back in,” Sleeper said. “We can’t let poor offense affect our defensive intensity.
“There’s going to be some ups and downs as we go through December, but this team has some nice potential once we get everyone on the same page.”
Gooch paced the Jackets with 10 points, Rieger had nine and Ford eight. Stafford added six points and Dixon four, Kane Burnley four, Brown two, Gregory two and Keenan Burnley two.
Trousdale County will host a new district opponent on Friday in Jo Byrns and will travel to Gordonsville on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.