Trousdale County’s Yellow Jackets lost two district games last week but did pick up a win out of the league along the way.
At home against Pickett County on April 19, the Jackets suffered their first-ever district loss to the Bobcats. Trousdale committed seven errors and got just three hits in its 7-1 loss to the boys from Byrdstown.
“Pickett had a great pitcher who pitched lights out,” TCHS coach Davy Cothron said.
Thomas Brown, Brayden Gooch and Cameron Rankins had the lone hits for the Jackets.
Gooch took the loss on the mound, giving up eight hits and striking out seven. Colton Key pitched one inning in relief, allowing one hit and striking out one.
The next day, the Jackets tried to bounce back with a district game at Monterey but it didn’t happen as the Wildcats rolled to a 10-1 victory. Trousdale managed just four hits while committing four errors.
“Monterey may be the best offensive team in the district,” Cothron said.
Taylor Ellis went 2-for-3 and scored the Jackets’ lone run. Eli Henderson and Gooch had the other two hits for Trousdale.
Ellis took the loss on the mound, allowing 10 hits and seven runs over five innings while striking out three batters.
On Thursday the Jackets stepped out of district play and traveled to Carthage. Where they picked up a 4-3 victory over the Smith County Owls.
Trousdale had five hits with Key and Henderson collecting two each. Cole Gregory had the other hit and also was the winning pitcher, striking out five and not giving up a hit.
The Jackets finished the week with a 9-11 overall record and at 3-3 in District 6-A.
