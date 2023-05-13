The Trousdale County High School baseball team ended its season last week with two losses to East Robertson in the District 8-A Tournament
In Cross Plains on May 3, the Jackets had more errors than hits in their 11-4 loss to the Indians.
The visitors were assessed six errors while collecting five hits.
TCHS scored one run in the first inning and three in the fifth, while the hosts put up three runs in the opening inning, and two in each of the third, fourth, fifth and six frames.
Josh Beal, Samuel Cook, Colton Key, Devan Wolford, and A.J. Adams all had one hit for the Yellow Jackets.
Trousdale County had to return to East Robertson the next day to again face the Indians. The stats were better, but the result was the same as they came up short, falling 6-2.
The visitors plated in one run in the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead but didn’t score again, while the hosts produced one run in the fourth, four in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Cook and Cole Gregory had two hits each as Kyson Noble, Caleb Fruchey, and Ayden Beal all provided one.
The loss concluded the season for the Jackets with a 1-15 record.
“Hard … the game is hard,” TCHS Head Coach Davy Cothron said. “The injuries were hard. The schedule was hard. The youth and inexperience was hard. But we got some guys experience that we didn’t see having to play, and for that, we will regroup and work to improve the product.
“Once we started games, we didn’t have a single player quit. Not a single guy laid out of practice. They came every day. They are the toughest kids at TCHS, and I’m proud of them for that.”
The Yellow Jackets lose two seniors in Adams and Josh Beal.
