Trousdale County’s home game against Gordonsville was selected by fans as the “Titans Game of the Week” and it certainly did not disappoint as the Yellow Jackets (7-0) edged the Tigers (7-1) 28-24 on the Creekbank.
The Jackets stayed perfect on the season and won their fifth straight over the Tigers and 28th of the last 30 meetings between the teams.
“We didn’t do anything special tonight on defense and offense, and we found a way to win a ballgame,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said. “We didn’t play our best football tonight. We didn’t finish, but we found a way to win.”
Trousdale County won the coin toss and deferred till the second half. Gordonsville took the opening kickoff and drove within the Trousdale 10 before the defense stiffened and forced a 22-yard field goal by Tanner Pierson.
The Jackets would respond with a seven-play, 71-yard drive on their first possession that ended with an 11-yard touchdown run from Keenan Burnley. Colton Key added the PAT to make it 7-3.
The drive was aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty against Gordonsville on a fourth-down play on which the Tigers had intercepted the ball.
On their next possession, a bad snap led to quarterback Kobyn Calhoun losing a fumble deep in Jackets territory. Gordonsville’s Treyson Davis picked up the loose ball and scooted nine yards for a touchdown. Pierson’s kick gave the lead back to the Tigers at 10-7.
Calhoun left the game with an undisclosed injury and did not return. Burnley took at over at quarterback and played the rest of the way.
“Keenan has won plenty of big ballgames for us at quarterback. We feel very comfortable if he comes into the game. He led his team to a big victoy tonight,” Satterfield added.
Midway through the second quarter, Trousdale forced and recovered a fumble of its own to set up Bryson Claiborne’s 15-yard touchdown run. Key’s kick put the Jackets ahead at 14-10.
Gordonsville drove into Trousdale territory but was stopped on fourth down just before halftime.
In the second half, Claiborne added touchdown runs of 25 and 60 yards to make it 28-10 early in the fourth quarter and some fans started leaving Jim Satterfield Stadium.
With 5:46 remaining, Gordonsville’s Canaan Musgrove scored on a 1-yard run and then caught a pass from Matthew Albritton to make it 28-18.
The Tigers successfully executed an onside kick after getting a perfect bounce past the Trousdale line, keeping hope alive. A few plays later, Albritton connected with Bryson Greer for a 15-yard touchdown. The extra-point kick was blocked, leaving Trousdale County ahead 28-24 with 3:18 left to play.
A second onside kick attempt came up empty as the Jackets’ Xavier Harper jumped on the ball. Trousdale tried to run the clock out, but a fumble by Cole Gregory with under a minute to go gave Gordonsville one last chance.
But the defense stepped up, sacking Albritton on the final play of the game.
Claiborne finished with his second 100-yard rushing effort of the season, collecting 139 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. Gregory ran 18 times for 102 yards, while Brian Banks had eight runs for 61 yards.
