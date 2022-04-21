SMITHVILLE — The Trousdale County High School baseball team suffered an 8-3 loss at DeKalb County on April 14.
The Yellow Jackets had a 3-2 lead entering the sixth inning but gave up six runs in the bottom of the frame to their Class 3A opponent.
“Our late-game bug continues to bite us,” TCHS head coach Davy Cothron said. “We don’t quit, but baseball is not treating us kindly at this point … but we will compete.”
The Jackets accumulated seven hits while playing errorless baseball.
Trousdale County’s Parker Day produced two hits, including a home run in the sixth inning. Colton Key also had two hits, while Thomas Brown, Jon Brandon, and Cole Gregory all contributed one.
Brayden Gooch started the game on the mound and pitched three innings, giving up two hits, one earned run and striking out two batters.
Four other pitchers were used out of the bullpen.
