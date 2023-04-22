CROSS PLAINS — The Trousdale County High School baseball team traveled to East Robertson on April 13 and had two leads in the game but eventually fell, 13-4.
The visitors were on top 2-0 in the first inning and 4-2 in the third but went on to suffer their third loss of the season to the Indians.
The Jackets had four hits, by Josh Beal, Parker Day, A.J. Adams, and Samuel Cook.
TCHS used three pitchers as Day went two innings, striking out four and giving up two hits. Cole Gregory took the hill for three innings and recorded six strikeouts while rendering three hits. Ayden Beal pitched the last inning as he struck out two batters and gave up two hits.
The Jackets are slated to start next week with two games against district foe Jo Byrns. They will host the Red Devils on Monday and travel to Cedar Hill on Tuesday.
