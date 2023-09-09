The Trousdale County High School football team limited visiting Gordonsville to just one touchdown through the first three quarters, but the Yellow Jackets weren’t able to find the end zone in a 14-0 loss at Jim Satterfield Stadium
“I was looking for heart and effort tonight, and I honestly think we got better at that from last week,” TCHS head coach Blake Satterfield said. “I don’t think we checked out. I think we kept battling to the very end.
“But we have got to clean up penalties. We have to get the ball across the goalline at times when it matters. You are not going to win a lot of games scoring zero points, and you are not going to win many games giving up two big pass plays.”
After a scoreless opening period, the Tigers put together a 99-yard drive midway through the second quarter that was capped with a 20-yard touchdown from sophomore quarterback J. Foster to senior wide receiver Brady Gentry. Gavin Kemp successfully added the extra-point kick.
In the fourth quarter, the visitors authored an 85-yard drive that ended with an unusual play. Foster fumbled a bad snap from the center, but he was able to regain possession and found a wide-open Dalton Hancock in the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown. Kemp added the PAT to put the Tigers on top 14-0 with 9:49 left in the game.
The ensuing drive for the Jackets was their best of the night as they moved the ball from their own 21 yard line to the Tigers 1 yard line. However, they were held out of the end zone on third-and-goal and again on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
“It’s a challenge that me and the coaching staff and players are willing to accept, and we are ready to get going in the right direction, and we are excited about that,” Satterfield said, whose squad has suffered back-to-back shutouts since opening the season with a 9-0 victory at Livingston Academy.
Senior Cole Gregory took most of the snaps at quarterback and rushed for a game-high 125 yards on 18 attempts. Kobyn Calhoun had 16 carries for 51 yards, while Jake Fergusson added two carries for 2 yards.
Gregory completed 3 of 4 passes for 73 yards. Calhoun had two catches for 52 yards, and Fergusson grabbed one pass for 21 yards.
Gregory led the Jacket defenders with nine tackles, including two tackles for loss, and recorded two sacks.
It was the Tigers 16th win in the 75 games that have been played in a series that has seen two ties.
The Yellow Jackets celebrated homecoming last night by hosting RePublic, and Trousdale County will travel to Smith County for a Region 4-2A contest on Friday.
The game can be heard on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM, and funradiotn.com.
