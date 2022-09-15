The Trousdale County High School football squad fell behind early on, tried to make a comeback in the third quarter, but went on to fall 42-0 to visiting Macon County last Friday evening.
The Tigers (0-4) scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead, which stood until halftime.
To begin the second half, the Yellow Jackets put together a 12-play drive that took 6:44 off the clock, but the drive stalled at the Macon County 20 yard line. The hosts did not threaten to score again.
“Our guys are fighting,” Trousdale County Head Coach Blake Satterfield said. “We got better this week. I know the scoreboard doesn’t show it, but we got better. our kids fought. Unfortunately, some of our kids got hurt tonight, but other kids stepped up. You know, you just have to make little victories.”
The Yellow Jackets had to play without one of their top offensive threats, lost a two-way starting lineman in the first half, then lost one of their top tackles in the second half.
The Tigers (4-0) added to their lead late in the third period with a touchdown and then tacked on three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Junior quarterback Kobyn Calhoun paced the Yellow Jackets with 20 carries for 86 yards, while A.J. Adams added 36 yards on 14 runs. Noah Cook had eight attempts for 25 yards.
Sophomore running back Gabe Borders led the Tigers as he had 14 carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns, and he completed one pass for a 26-yard score.
Senior quarterback Kyle Shockley completed four of his six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, but he also tossed an interception.
It was the Jackets’ 21st loss in the 80 games that have been played in the series between the two programs and their first loss to the Tigers in five years.
