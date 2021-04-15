The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets won three baseball games last week, two of them in District 6-A action.
In Clay County on April 5, the Jackets trailed 5-4 after five innings but scored twice in the top of the seventh to pull out a 6-5 win over the Bulldogs.
Trousdale won despite being outhit 13-7, with Brayden Gooch going the distance on the mound. Gooch struck out 11 batters and allowed two walks.
Cooper Helson and Tytus Mann each had two hits for the Jackets, while Gooch, Eli Henderson and Colton Key also collected hits.
The next day in Hartsville, the Jackets’ bats warmed up as the two district rivals competed again with Trousdale coming out on top 6-1.
The Jackets had 11 hits as Gooch went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Cameron Rankins, Henderson and Mann each had a pair of hits, and Helson and Cole Gregory also had hits.
Taylor Ellis was the winning pitcher, allowing just four hits and striking out nine Bulldogs.
The win improved the Jackets’ record to 4-0 in District 6-A.
On April 7, Trousdale County entertained Macon County and claimed an exciting 10-9 victory in eight innings. It was the Jackets’ second victory over the Tigers in six days.
Key delivered the game-winning hit to right field with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning. Key’s hit came on a 2-1 count and drove in Ellis from third.
Helson Gooch had two hits each, while Henderson, Rankins, Mann and Thomas Brown also had hits for the Jackets.
Gregry earned the win on the mound. The left-hander gave up three hits and four runs over three innings, striking out five.
“We showed a lot of poise and patience during a crazy week,” said TCHS coach Davy Cothron. “We’ve been hit with COVID and a rash of injuries, so to win three straight, two in come-from-behind, last-at-bat fashion, great week!”
The Jackets are scheduled to play Davidson Academy at home on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and at Macon County on Friday at 6 p.m.
