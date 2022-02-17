The final week for Trousdale County’s regular season was a busy one with four straight nights of action. Along the way the Jackets collected three victories while the Lady Jackets won once.
The most compelling game of the week came on Feb. 8 as the Jackets defeated Smith County 45-44 in Hartsville. Kane Burnley hit a lay-up with 26 seconds left that proved to be the game-winner against the Owls, who entered with a 22-4 record and ranked No. 3 in Class AA by the Associated Press.
“Big-time win against a great Smith County team,” TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper said. “Smith County is one of the best passing teams I’ve seen in some time. I felt this was one of the best defensive efforts this season from these boys.”
The 45 points for Trousdale was the fewest the team has scored in a victory all season.
Andrew Ford led the way with nine points, all in the second half. Garrett Rieger, Kane Burnley and Keenan Burnley had eight each, while Tyler Dixon had six, Thomas Brown five and Cole Gregory one.
Trousdale’s boys were also involved in a barnburner at Jo Byrns on Feb. 7 but came up short. The Jackets fell behind 50-31 in the third quarter before roaring back to get within 59-55, but fell 67-59 to fall into a tie for second place in the district.
“It was a tough loss in a tough environment,” Sleeper said. “We didn’t have much of anything go our way.”
Dixon led the visitors with 15 points, 13 in the second half. Rieger added 14 points, Kane Burnley 10, Ford nine, Keenan Burnley seven and Brown four.
At STEM Prep on Feb. 9, the Jackets concluded their district season with a 65-19 victory as 10 players got into the scoring column.
“I’m glad to see us come into this third game in a row with a business-like mentality and get the job done,” Sleeper explained. “It was a good look at our first-round opponent for the tournament.”
Kane Burnley scored 12 points and Ford 10, with Dixon and Rieger adding nine each. Brayden Gooch had eight points, Brown and Jake Fergusson five each, Keenan Burnley three, Gregory two and Brian Banks two.
The Jackets (14-8) concluded the regular season on Feb. 10 with a 48-36 win over Red Boiling Springs on Senior Night. The hosts broke open a close game in the second half to win their fourth in a row over the Bulldogs (5-21).
“Let me tell you this, we were exhausted. Fourth game in a row and fifth game in six days is a grind,” Sleeper said. “I’m proud of these seniors for playing through it and completing Senior Night with a win.”
Dixon scored 16 points, Rieger nine and Ford eight. Keenan Burnley had seven, Kane Burnley six and Banks two.
The Lady Jackets’ lone win of the week came at STEM Prep as the Lady Jackets raced out to an 18-7 first-quarter lead and went on to win 48-27.
Braylee Potts had 13 points, with Emma Elmore, Janae Aponte, Ella Elmore and Aubrie Wemple scoring seven each. Kayleigh Dunn had three points, Elise Satterfield two and Jaleah Marshall two.
On Feb. 7 at Jo Byrns, the Lady Jackets fell behind early and struggled throughout in a 71-25 loss.
Satterfield had seven points, Kailen Donoho six, Potts six, Dunn four and Emma Elmore two.
The following night at home against Smith County, Trousdale had a scoreless second quarter and trailed 20-7 at the half of a 57-29 loss.
Donoho had nine points on three 3-pointers, Aponte seven, Satterfield four, Potts three, Dunn two, Ella Elmore two and Zion Badru two.
On Senior Night, the Lady Jackets (7-15) fell 51-20 to Red Boiling Springs as Potts had six points, Aponte three, Wemple three, while Dunn, Emma Elmore, Ella Elmore and Emma Grace Holder had two each.
Trousdale County will continue its season in the District 8-A Tournament on Friday and Saturday at East Robertson. Both the Jackets and Lady Jackets are the No. 3 seed.
All games can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com.
