Trousdale County High School tipped off basketball last week, but the girls and boys squad were only able to muster only one win in their five games.
That win took place on Saturday when the TCHS boys caged the Macon County Tigers, 60-48, in a game played at Monterey High School.
The Yellow Jackets now have back-to-back wins over the Macon County boys since they also won 59-38 in 2019 in the Nera White Christmas Tournament.
“(It was a) great win to start our season,” TCHS Head Coach Ryan Sleeper said. “It’s always good to beat Macon.
“I thought we shared the ball extremely well. We are fairly inexperienced, but this group shows flashes of great basketball.”
Jake Fergusson poured in a career-high 23 points, and Kobyn Calhoun provided 13 points. Dalton Stafford added eight, Braden Gooch five, Cole Gregory five, Brian Banks four, and Cooper Henley two.
Brady Driver paced the Tigers with 15 points.
Later in the day, the Hartsville boys trailed 28-21 at the half but got outscored 31-18 in the second half to fall to Monterey, 69-39.
“Monterey has a really good ball club, especially their two guards,” Sleeper added. “This was a great opportunity for some conditioning with it being our second game that day. We also got a view deep into our bench to see how different guys responded.”
Calhoun netted 15 points, and Stafford had seven. Fergusson followed with four, and Banks and Gregory each added three. Gooch, Titus Mitchell and Lukas Vest added two apiece, while Jacob Smithson had one.
The Lady Jackets got their season underway with a Class AAA opponent as they traveled to Portland on Nov. 15.
The Trousdale girls trailed by three points (40-37) in the fourth quarter before the Lady Panthers scored the final 15 points, resulting in a 55-37 loss.
Janae Aponte tossed in 15 points, and Cayden Ray came off the bench to add 10. Emma Elmore followed with five, Braylee Potts three, Jasmine Dunn two and Kayleigh Dunn two.
Saturday at Monterey, the Lady Jackets played a rare game against Macon County.
The Lady Jackets built a 33-24 lead early in the third quarter, but got outscored 24-8 the rest of the way to fall, 48-41.
Head coach Paige McKinney brought her girls back later to challenge Monterey, but the outcome was a 49-32 loss.
Trousdale County will travel to Gordonsville on Tuesday.
