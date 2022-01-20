Trousdale County was busy on the hardwood last week with three nights of action. Along the way the Lady Jackets and Jackets both picked up a pair of district victories.
The most exciting game of the week was turned in by the Jackets at Knowledge Academy on Jan. 11. Thomas Brown sank two free throws with 6.1 seconds remaining to put the visitors ahead by one and a contested shot at buzzer was missed, giving Trousdale a hard-fought 52-51 district win over the Tigers.
“Their length gave us a lot of trouble,” TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper said. “We had way too many turnovers and it should’ve cost us the game. But credit to our boys for making plays down the stretch to stay undefeated in the district.”
Brown also sank two free throws with 46 seconds remaining as he scored Trousdale’s last four points and finished with a career-best 10. Garrett Rieger had 11 points, Brayden Gooch 10 and Andrew Ford nine. Tyler Dixon added seven points, Keenan Burnley three and Kane Burnley two.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Jackets enjoyed the most lopsided win of the Jared Hawkins era as they cruised to an 86-19 victory.
“It was a great team win,” Hawkins said. “We had five girls score in double figures and more importantly got back in the left-hand column.”
Janae Aponte and Braylee Potts each had career bests with 16 points. Kayleigh Dunn added 13 while Kailen Donoho and Emma Grace Holder each had 10. Emma Elmore had seven points, Zion Badru six, Ella Elmore four and Mary Linville four.
On Friday night, Trousdale County was home against another new district opponent in STEM Prep Academy.
The Jackets (9-5, 4-0 8-A) raced out to a 20-0 lead and cruised to a 72-31 win over the Chargers. Trousdale scored 29 points in the first quarter and added 21 more in the second in scoring their most points of the season.
“We needed a game where we performed well all four quarters,” Sleeper said. “We came in after two great practices and I felt we were more focused and started getting back on the right track as far as sharing the ball and limiting turnovers.”
Dixon and Gooch paced the Jackets with 12 points each while Rieger and Cole Gregory each added 10. Kane Burnley and Brown had seven each, Brian Banks had six, Keenan Burnley five and Ford three.
The Lady Jackets (4-10, 3-1) jumped out to a 17-0 lead and rolled to a 65-20 victory. But the highlight of the game came in the first quarter when Donoho hit a free throw to put her at 1,000 career points. She and her sister Chloe are the first pair of sisters at Trousdale County to each be in the 1,000-point club.
“Great win to get us to 3-1 in the district,” Hawkins said. “It was a good night seeing shots fall and hopefully the girls will gain some confidence moving forward. Also was an incredible night to see Kailen get her 1,000 points.”
Donoho finished the game with 24 points and Holder added a career-high 13. Linville added eight points, Badru six, Potts five and Dunn four. Emma Elmore had two, Aponte two and Jaleah Marshall one.
Trousdale County stepped out of district play on Jan. 10 with home games against Westmoreland.
The Jackets brought a five-game winning streak over the Eagles (3-10) into the contest, but that ended with a 59-57 loss. Trousdale missed a shot at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.
“This was a bad combination of overlooking an opponent and allowing them to get hot,” Sleeper said. “We as a team agreed this lack of intensity would not happen again.”
Kane Burnley, Ford and Gregory each scored 10 points. Keenan Burnley had nine, Gooch eight, Brown five, Rieger three and Dixon two.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Jackets were outscored in each quarter of a 54-21 loss to the Lady Eagles (13-3).
Potts had eight points, Ella Elmore six, Dunn five and Donoho two.
Trousdale County will travel to Cedar Hill on Friday for district games at Jo Byrns and will play at home against East Robertson on Tuesday. Both Donoho sisters will be recognized at the Tuesday games for their 1,000-point accomplishments.
All Trousdale County basketball games can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com.
