The District 8-A Tournament came to a close Saturday at East Robertson, where the Yellow Jackets achieve a second-place finish and the Lady Jackets took third.
Playing in their first championship game in 13 years, the Jackets (16-9) went up against the No. 7-ranked East Robertson Indians (21-5). Trousdale trailed by 17 in the second quarter, fought back to get within six in the final period but wound up falling 60-45.
“Not the result we hoped for, but I’m still very proud of this group,” TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper said. “We have not been in a championship game in this program in a very long time. It was a great learning experience for these boys, playing in that pressured environment.”
Eight Jackets got into the scoring column but no one reached double figures. Brayden Goooch led the Purple & Gold with nine points, Kane Burnley had eight, Garrett Rieger eight and Thomas Brown five. Keenan Burnley, Andrew Ford and Jake Fergusson each had four points while Dalton Stafford added three.
The last district tournament title for Trousdale County came in 2004 when coach Mike Potts’ team beat Gordonsville 58-56 in Watertown.
In their semifinal game, the Jackets staged their biggest comeback of the season in a 57-50 win over the Jo Byrns Red Devils (11-12). Trousdale trailed by 12 in the third quarter before roaring back for a 19-point turnaround.
“These guys won this game on pure heart and grit,” Sleeper said. “We are sick, beat and banged up, but these young men just found a way to get the job done. We did great making adjustments in the second half and finally were able to get some scoring going in the paint.”
Trousdale benefited from some Jo Byrns foul trouble in the fourth quarter as two Red Devils starters fouled out.
Rieger led the comeback with13 points, 11 of which came after halftime. Ford added 11 points and Gooch 10. Keenan Burnley, Brown and Tyler Dixon each had six points, Fergusson two, Brian Banks two and Cole Gregory one.
Trousdale County reached the semifinals with a home victory in the 3-vs.-6 game on Feb. 15 as the Jackets ousted STEM Prep with a 64-21 blowout win.
“It’s never good news when you lose four of five starters, but I want to just brag on how prepared these underclassmen were,” Sleeper said of his team. “Couldn’t be more proud of how they responded in a win-or-go-home situation.”
Gregory and Fergusson each scored career highs with 14 and 11 points respectively, Gooch had 14, Stafford eight, Brown seven, Ford six and Banks four.
The Lady Jackets began their week at home in the 3-6 game against Knowledge Academy on Feb. 14, cruising to a 61-22 victory.
Elise Satterfield scored a career-best 10 points, while Ella Elmore and Addie Bennett had nine each. Braylee Potts and Emma Grace Holder each had six points, Jaleah Marshall five, Kayleigh Dunn four, Emma Elmore four, Zion Badru four, Kailen Donoho two and Mary Linville two.
In the semifinals on Friday, the Lady Jackets suffered their third loss of the season to East Robertson’s Lady Indians. A rash of turnovers led to a 43-14 halftime deficit and an eventual 59-27 setback.
“We came out and dug ourselves into a hole early. Can’t give up open shots and expect to stay with a good team,” TCHS coach Jared Hawkins said.
Dunn scored seven points while Donoho, Potts and Ella Elmore each had six. Badru added two points.
In the consolation game, the Lady Jackets broke open a close game in the second quarter when they outscored Merrol Hyde 18-4 en route to a 59-35 victory to claim third place.
“The girls came out with a lot of energy and effort,” Hawkins said. “We did an incredible job attacking the basket and taking good quality shots.”
Dun finished with a career-high 19 points, Donoho had 18 and Ella Elmore 10. Potts had five points, Bennett three, Satterfield two and Holder two.
The Lady Jackets will open play in the Region 4-A Tournament on Friday at Red Boiling Springs. The Jackets will host Gordonsville on Saturday in the region quarterfinals.
