The 2020 portion of Trousdale County’s basketball season is in the books with five nights of action completed. Five other nights had to be postponed or canceled because of issues with COVID-19 among the Jackets’ scheduled opponents.
The Lady Jackets will take a 1-4 overall record and 0-2 mark in District 6-A into the New Year. The Jackets are currently 2-3 overall and 1-1 in district play.
Trousdale County is scheduled to return to the hardwood in 2021 with home games on Jan. 5 against district rival Gordonsville.
