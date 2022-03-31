The Trousdale County High School baseball team played to a tie with Smith County last week before dropping a pair of contests against Gordonsville.
On March 22, the Yellow Jackets were in position to capture their first victory, but rain ended the game prematurely against the visiting Owls, with the contest ending in a 5-5 deadlock.
Entering the sixth inning, Trousdale County held a three-run lead before Smith County evened the contest. Brayden Gooch and Devan Walford provided two hits each for the Jackets, while teammates Colton Key and Jon Brandon had one hit each. Walford drove in three runs.
Starting pitcher, Parker Day, pitched the first five innings, allowing just two hits, while striking out 11 hitters.
Last Friday night, Trousdale County led early on before suffering a 14-4, six-inning loss to Gordonsville in a game played at Crump Paris Park.
The Tigers erupted for four runs in both the third and fourth innings to overcome a 3-0 deficit. Gordonsville added a run in the fifth and five more in the sixth.
The Jackets were limited to three hits in the contest, which were produced by Day, Cole Gregory and Garrett Rieger.
One day later, the two teams faced off again in Hartsville, with the Tigers rallying for five runs in the seventh inning to hand Trousdale County a 9-7 setback.
The Yellow Jackets outhit the visitors, 11-9, but were hindered by five errors.
Gregory led the team with three hits, and both Day and Walford provided two hits. Brandon, Gooch, Rieger and Thomas Brown all contributed one hit.
Gregory pitched the first four innings, allowing four runs on three hits, while striking out eight hitters.
Gooch came on to pitch the final three frames.
