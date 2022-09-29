The Trousdale County High School football team will be in search of its first Region 4-2A win when they travel to Kingston Springs on Friday to face Harpeth.
The Indians enter the contest at 4-2 overall and 1-1 in region play.
Harpeth started the season with four consecutive wins over Jo Byrns (28-14), Cheatham County (40-0), Whites Creek (17-6) and Sycamore (35-14) before dropping their last two games against East Robertson (42-0) and McEwen (48-26).
“If we are healthy, if we execute, and don’t turn the ball over, I think we match up with them,” TCHS Head Coach Blake Satterfield said. “It’s going to be a four-quarter ballgame. Hopefully, we can get that spark back on Friday night and take care of business.”
The Jackets are 3-0 against the Indians and captured a 54-34 win on the Creek Bank last season after jumping out to a 35-0 lead.
The Jackets played at Harpeth, which is located at 170 East Kingston Springs Road, in 1989 and won 14-0.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m., and the game can be heard on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM and ftunradiotn.com.
