The Trousdale County High School baseball squad only managed to play one of its three games last week due to rain but rolled to a 10-2 win over visiting East Nashville on April 4.
The Yellow Jackets had a 5-2 edge after five innings then put the game away by producing five more runs in the sixth inning.
Cole Gregory kept the Eagles off balance at the plate as he went five innings on the mound, allowing only one hit and striking out 13 hitters.
“(It was a) total team effort,” TCHS head coach Davy Cothron said. “Cole dominated, and if he’d find the strike zone a little more efficiently, he would’ve thrown a complete game. But he is getting better and better each time out.”
Brayden Gooch threw the final two hitless innings and struck out four batters.
The Yellow Jackets pounded out 12 hits, led by Colton Key with three hits and run batted in. Gooch, Parker Day and Devan Walford all provided two hits, while Jon Brandon, Thomas Brown and Gregory had one each.
