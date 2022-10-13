GORDONSVILLE — The visiting Trousdale County High School football team had no answers for Gordonsville on Friday evening in a 35-0 setback.
The Tigers scored seven points in the opening period before adding 14 in each of the next two quarters.
“It’s a struggle, “TCHS Head Coach Blake Satterfield said. “We hung in there. We just don’t have enough arrows in the quiver to stay around with a good football team for too long.”
The Yellow Jackets (0-8) only had one trip into the red zone when they scored an apparent touchdown on a pass from Kobyn Calhoun to Jake Fergusson in the first quarter. However, the touchdown was nullified by an illegal procedure penalty, and the drive ended with a lost fumble.
TCHS was held in check the rest of the night by coach Stephen Jackson’s squad, which consists of 20 seniors.
The Tigers outgained the Yellow Jackets in total yardage (367-26) and had 16 first downs to four for TCHS, which was shut out for the third time this season.
After losing their first two games, Gordonsville (6-2) has won six consecutive contests.
It was the 74th meeting of the two rivals and only the 15th loss for the Jackets. Two games ended in a tie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.