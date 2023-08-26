LIVINGSTON — The Trousdale County High School football team opened its season with a 9-0 win at Livingston Academy on Aug. 18.
The visitors got a safety in the opening period, then added a touchdown and an extra point in the second quarter.
“I can’t be more proud of our guys,” Yellow Jacket head coach Blake Satterfield said. “We have got to clean up stuff — penalties, missed assignments, your week one stuff.
“We beat a much better Livingston team than they get credit for.”
The safety occurred with 2:11 left in the first quarter as the Wildcats were set up to punt. A high snap from the center sailed over the punter’s head and rolled out of the back of the end zone.
In the second period, the Jackets scored their first touchdown of the season when senior Kobyn Calhoun took the snap in the shotgun and rambled for a 19-yard score. Senior Colton Key successfully booted the extra point, and with 9:58 remaining in the half, the lead moved to 9-0.
The Jackets received the second half kickoff and possessed the ball for the entire third quarter.
That drive ended on the first play of the fourth period with a blocked field goal attempt.
“We are led by a great senior class,” Satterfield said. “They have a different attitude. They have taken control of this team.”
Senior fullback Cole Gregory rambled for 153 yards on 20 carries. Calhoun carried the football 19 times for 108 yards, and classmate Jake Fergusson had three rushing attempts for 12 yards.
Junior Quinton Moore led the Jacket defenders with seven tackles and one quarterback sack, while Gregory had five stops. Calhoun added three tackles and two interceptions.
The Jackets have now won 26 of the 33 games played against the Wildcats.
Trousdale County was slated to play at Macon County last night and will host Gordonsville on Friday.
Trousdale County 9, Livingston Academy 0
Trousdale County — 2 — 7 — 0 — 0 - 9
Livingston Academy — 0 — 0 — 0 — 0 - 0
TC - Punt snap rolls out of the back of the end zone for a safety. TC - Kobyn Calhoun 19 run. Colton Key kick.
— TC — LA
Rushes-yards — 45-262 — 19-48
Comp-Att-Int — 0-1-0 — 7-15-2
Passing yards — 0 — 60
Fumbles-lost — 2-1 — 1-0
Penalties-yards — 8-65 — 6-49
Time of possession — 30:29 — 17:31
RUSHING
TC - Cole Gregory 20-153, Kobyn Calhoun 19-108, Jake Fergusson 3-12, Noah Cook 1-(-9).
LA - Jake Hughes 11-36, Trey Coleman 3-10, Jaxon Boles 2-11, Daniel Bilbrey 2-(-2), Carson Parrott 1-(-7).
PASSING
TC - Noah Cook 0-1-0-0.
LA - Carson Parrott 7-15-60-2.
RECEIVING
LA - Trey Coleman 3-8, Kaden Weitzel 2-16, Daniel Bilbrey 1-32, Jake Hughes 1-4, Jaxon Boles 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.