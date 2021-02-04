The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets provided the lone highlight on the hardwood last week when they won 61-51 at Gordonsville on Friday night.
With the win, the Jackets swept the regular-season series with the Tigers (8-10, 4-6 6-A) and raised their overall record to 9-6 and 7-4 in district play.
The Jackets jumped out to a 15-5 first-quarter lead and had the same margin at the final horn.
“I believe that was the most focused we have been as a team this season,” TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper said. “We really moved the ball well and it led to much better offensive output.”
Cameron Rankins pumped in 18 points while collecting eight rebounds and three steals. Garrett Rieger came off the bench to add 12 points while Keenan Burnley had eight, Alex Ford and Kane Burnley had seven each, Andrew Ford six and Landon Carver three.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Jackets (1-14, 0-11 6-A) trailed 43-16 at the half but raised their game in the second half while falling 66-52 to the Tigerettes (3-16, 3-6).
“It’s a tale of two halves,” TCHS coach Jared Hawkins said. “The first half we weren’t aggressive offensively or defensively and we dug ourselves a huge hole.
“We played extremely well in the second half and outscored them by 13 points, but it was too late.”
Kailen Donoho scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half, Kirsten Eversole had a career-best 13 points and Claire Belcher had five. Morgan White and Charlie Jo Dixon added four points each, Kinley Brown had two and Jazzlyn Marshall one.
On Jan. 26 a Red Boiling Springs, the Jackets jumped out to a 19-5 first-quarter edge and coasted to a 53-30 win over the Bulldogs (0-19, 0-11).
“We needed a game to play a little loose after the gauntlet last week,” Sleeper said. “I thought some of our younger guys looked really good. Bright future for that freshman class.”
Rankins led all scorers with 13 points and Keenan Burnley had seven. Andrew Ford had six points, Landon Carver five, and Alex Ford, Cole Gregory and Thomas Brown had four each. Brayden Gooch and Kobyn Calhoun had three each and Kane Burnley and Mason Eden each had two.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Jackets were outscored in each quarter of a 62-38 loss to the Lady Bulldogs (10-8, 7-4).
“I thought we started out well; we threw a different defense at them and went into halftime down by eight,” Hawkins said. “But as the game went on we got tired and let them get loose for some fast-break scores and we had to adjust our gameplan.”
Belcher scored 13 points and Donoho had 10, giving her 800 for her career. Eversole added eight points, White five and Eliseona Satterfield two.
Trousdale’s girls have lost their last five games against RBS.
Trousdale County will travel to Monterey on Friday and to Jackson County on Monday to conclude the regular season.
