Last week proved to be a difficult one for Trousdale County basketball, as the boys and girls went a combined 0-4 in District 6-A games.
On Jan. 14 at Clay County, the Jackets held a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter but the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (14-2, 8-0) took over from that point en route to a 61-38 victory.
“Going on the road to Clay is never fun or easy,” TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper said. “Credit to them for taking away what we like to do offensively. We have to learn to take what the defense gives us.”
Alex Ford scored 12 points and Kane Burnley had eight. Cameron Rankins added six points while Trent Pharris and Landon Carver had three each. Garrett Rieger, Tyler Dixon and Jordan Pickett rounded out the scoring with two points each.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Jackets were outscored in each quarter of an 89-51 loss to the Lady Bulldogs (8-5, 4-1).
“We gave up too many second-chance points and the turnovers haunted us,” said TCHS coach Jared Hawkins. “We have to buckle down on the glass and limit turnovers moving into this week’s games.”
Kirsten Eversole scored a career-best 12 points and Morgan White had 11. Jazzlynn Marshall had nine points, Kailen Donoho and Kinley Brown each had seven, Claire Belcher two, Charlie Jo Dixon two and Eliseona Satterfield one.
On Friday at home against Pickett County, the Jackets (7-6, 5-4) were outscored 16-4 in the second quarter and 19-8 in the final period of a 70-43 setback to the Bobcats (12-3, 6-1).
“It’s tough to guard a team like Pickett when everyone can shoot well,” Sleeper said. “Our second quarters have killed us lately. We must do a better job of putting together complete games if we are going to beat those top teams in the state.”
Rankins finished with 18 points and Alex Ford had nine. Pharris added five points, Kane Burnley three, Keenan Burnley, two, Carver two, Andrew Ford two and Kobyn Calhoun two.
The Lady Jackets (1-13, 0-9) struggled with 15 turnovers and 15 points in the first half and went on to fall 76-32 to the Lady Bobcats (10-5, 6-1).
Donoho and White scored eight points each while Marshall had five, Eversole and Belcher four each and Brown three.
Trousdale County will travel to Gordonsville on Friday and to Clarkrange on Tuesday.
