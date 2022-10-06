The Trousdale County High School football team will travel to Gordonsville this week to face the Tigers at Turney Ford Field.
Gordonsville is 5-2, with wins over Oliver Springs (41-7), Eagleville (34-0), Lakeway Christian Academy (42-14), Coalfield (42-21) and Jo Byrns (14-6), in addition to losses to Smith County (27-7) and Watertown (28-13).
The Tigers are under the direction of first-year head coach Stephen Jackson, a former Trousdale County assistant.
It will be the 74th meeting between the two rivals, with the Yellow Jackets leading the series 57-14-2.
Trousdale County has won 28 of the last 30 games that have been played in the series, including a 28-24 victory in Hartsville last year.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m., and the broadcast can be heard on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM and at www.funradiotn.com.
