The Trousdale County High School football squad travels to Baxter on Friday evening for a non-region clash with Upperman.
The Bees started their season with a 34-0 win over Cookeville in a game played at Tennessee Tech University last Thursday.
“They are going to be a good football team,” TCHS head coach Blake Satterfield said. “They lost the same night that we lost at Hampton (last year in the Class 2A semifinals) to Elizabethton (a 23-6 setback in the Class 4A state semifinals). They are used to big football games, and they are expected to go just as far this year.”
Upperman and Trousdale County did not play each other last year because of a COVID-19 cancellation.
Their last meeting was in 2016, when the Jackets captured a 34-7 win in Baxter.
Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m., and the game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM and Funradiotn.com.
