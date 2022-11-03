The Trousdale County High School travels to Chattanooga on Friday for its first-round playoff game at Tyner Academy.
The Rams are ranked atop Class 2A in the latest Associated Press High School Football Polls. Tyner won its first eight games and enters the postseason with a 9-1 record.
The Rams have wins over Howard (44-0), Grundy County (39-6), Marion Co. (41-0), Brainerd (42-0), Polk Co. (40-0), Soddy-Daisy (35-7), Bledsoe County (41-7), Meigs County (26-0), and Tellico Plains (54-0). Tyner has allowed a total of 20 points over their nine wins.
The Rams’ only loss came to Class 3A’s top-ranked team, Alcoa (42-20).
After opening the season with eight consecutive losses, the Yellow Jackets enter the postseason following region wins over Whites Creek (20-16) and Watertown (21-7) to capture a playoff berth for the 35th consecutive season.
It will be the fifth meeting of the two programs in the playoffs, with TCHSS owning a 4-0 record. Two of the games were played in Chattanooga and two in Hartsville.
Last year on the Creek Bank in the opening round of the postseason, the Yellow Jackets never trailed in their 31-16 win win over visiting Tyner.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. (EST), and the game can be heard on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM, and funradiotn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.