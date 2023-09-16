The Trousdale County High School football squad celebrated homecoming in grand style with a lopsided 48-8 win over visiting RePublic on Sept. 9.
The Yellow Jackets (2-2) jumped out to a 34-0 halftime edge and were able to add two more touchdowns in the second half, with several reserves on the field.
“Tonight, it was great to just come back out and get a win and go to win two this year going into region play,” TCHS head coach Blake Satterfield said. “I thought Cole (Gregory) had a big game, throwing the ball. Our skilled guys caught the ball, and we executed.”
The Jackets scored on each of their first five drives, with Gregory getting the party started on a 3-yard touchdown run with 8:49 left in the opening period.
Senior classmate Kobyn Calhoun gathered the next two scores with passes from Gregory on plays that covered 29 and 43 yards.
Freshman Brody Wright got his first career touchdown early in the second quarter with a 5-yard run that push the Jackets out front 27-0.
The final touchdown of the first half came on a pass from Gregory to senior Jake Fergusson that was good for 19 yards.
Taqueshi Santiago successfully kicked four of the five extra points for a 34-0 lead at the halftime break.
In the second half, the Jackets added two more touchdowns with a 28-yard pass from Gregory to Calhoun and an 18-yard run to paydirt for Aiden Wright. Santiago added both conversion kicks, and with 4:00 remaining in the third quarter, the Jackets led 48-0.
With 1:22 left in the game, the Trailblazers (0-4) got on the board when Jamonte McCray raced 45 yards to the end zone. Jayden Adams tossed a pass to Colin Rosco for the successful two-point conversion, leaving the final score at 48-8.
Gregory was near perfect throwing the football as he completed 8 of 9 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns. Calhoun had four receptions for 109 yards and three scores. Fergusson followed with three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Gregory was credited with 10 tackles, and Quinton Moore had four. Rob Atwood, Travis Cunningham, and Brenton Dunbar all made three stops.
The Yellow Jackets were slated to open region play with a contest at Smith County last night, and TCHS will host Jackson County on Friday, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. The Trousdale boys lead the series with the Blue Devils 16-1, with the last meeting between the two programs coming in 2020 when the Jackets won 34-8 in Gainesboro.
The game can be heard on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM, and funradiotn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.