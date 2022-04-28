The Trousdale County High School baseball squad won two of its three games against District 8-A foe Jo Byrns last week.
“It was a great week to take two out of three in district play, especially after rain caused disruptions in our schedule and routine,” Yellow Jacket head coach Davy Cothron said. “Going to Cedar Hill back-to-back nights was draining, but we fought through a 10-0 loss and a four-run, blown lead to find a way to win.”
On April 19, TCHS faced the Red Devils at Friendship Christian School in Lebanon due to a soggy field in Hartsville, with the Jackets capturing a 6-1 victory.
Trousdale County produced one run in the first inning, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Brayden Gooch picked up the complete-game victory, striking out seven batters while surrendering up six hits.
The Jackets compiled eight hits as Parker Day and Jon Brandon had two each. Cole Gregory, Colton Key, Thomas Brown, and Gooch all provided one hit.
At Jo Byrns on Thursday, the Jackets suffered 10-0 loss.
Day and Key each had one hit, which were the only two hits for the visitors.
Gregory started the game on the mound for the Jackets but only lasted two innings, giving up four hits and six earned runs while striking out four batters.
The following day the Jackets had to return to Cedar Hill for their third meeting of the week with the Red Devils.
With the game tied at 6 after seven innings, the Jackets scored five runs in the top of the eighth and held Jo Byrns to one to grab an 11-7 win.
Gregory had a big day at the plate as he provided two hits, drove in five runs and scored once. Garrett Rieger and Gooch also had two hits.
Key, Day, Brown, Brandon and Josh Beal all had one hit.
Key was the winning pitcher as he pitched the last three innings, striking out two batters while allowing three hits and two earned runs.
