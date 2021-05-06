Jackie Fitzgerald Halliburton, age 60, of Hartsville, passed away Monday morning, May 3, 2021 at Trousdale Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by: parents, James Leslie & Selma White Halliburton; two brothers, Jerry & Michael Halliburton.
Survivors are: wife, Darlene Halliburton of Hartsville; two sons, Jason (Melissa) Halliburton of Greenville, SC, Greg Halliburton of Tullahoma; daughter, Tabatha (Chris) Kemp Gregory of Hartsville; six grandchildren, Jared, Alex, Carter, Jackson & Charleigh Halliburton, Tinsley Kemp; sister, Lisa (Radford) Spivey of Lafayette.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7, officiated by Eld. Jackie Dillehay.
Honorary pallbearers are: co-workers at Piggly Wiggly Hartsville.
Active pallbearers are: Gary Tomlinson, Doug Elmore, Mike Reese, Keith Ford, Radford Spivey, Bobby Joe Johnson, Bobby Satterfield and Collin Meyer.
Interment will be in Cedar Bluff Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to service time Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trousdale County High School Football program or to the Cedar Bluff Missionary Baptist Church.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.