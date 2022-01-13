Jackie Wayne Durham, age 73, of Hartsville, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at NHC Place in Gallatin.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Burnice & Bertha Durham; brother, Jerry Durham.
Survivors are: wife, Sue Durham; son, Clint (Crystal) Durham of Hartsville; daughter, Ginger (Richard) Landrum of Readyville; five grandchildren, Ryan Russell, Andrew (DJ) Graham, Wesley Graham, Stephen Graham & John Isaac Graham; brother, Carroll (Carol) Durham of Hartsville; two sisters, Charlene (Tommy) Cole of Goodlettsville, Peggy (Claude) Hailey of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 7, officiated by Bro. Ken Graham, Bro. Don Taylor and Bro. Lonnie Meador.
Honorary pallbearers were: Jimmy Allen, J.R. Williams, Tom Halloms, Jimmy Anthony, Dwight Spurlock, Lannas Smith, Jackie Brown & Ronnie Givens.
Active pallbearers were: Eric Marshall, Eric Durham, Scott Cole, Cory Meador, Hal Hailey, Jason Graham, Andrew Graham & Harold Hewitt.
Interment was in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd., E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
