Jackie Wayne “OJ” Warner, age 66, of Bethpage, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 19, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Les & Mattie Warner; brothers, Randy & Nelson Warner; sister, Frances Carpenter.
Survivors are: wife, Paulette Warner of Bethpage; son, Jeremy (Evelyn Newman) Warner of Gallatin; two grandchildren, Kalena & Connor Warner; sister, Shirley (John) Sveller of Hartsville.
Graveside services were held on Wednesday, July 22, at the Green Grove Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Jerry Watson.
Interment was in the Green Grove Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
