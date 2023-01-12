Jacqueline Darlene “Jackie” Brewer, 62, of Hartsville, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lee O’Saile, Sr., and Pearl Givens O’Saile.
She is survived by: her husband, Kevin Brewer of Hartsville; three sons, Edwin Steakley, Jr., of Lafayette, James (Jessi Harris) Brewer of Bossier City, Louisiana; Daniel (Lora) Brewer of Shreveport, Louisiana; three daughters, Karen Martin of Westmoreland, Iris Brewer of Hartsville, Sage Brewer of Hartsville; seven grandchildren, Tristian Martin, Leigh Steakley, Dylan Steakley, Lara Steakley, Brandon Brewer, Brooklyn Brewer, Brody Brewer; brother, Charles O’Saile, Jr., of Westmoreland; and a sister, Sheila Vetetoe of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Thursday, conducted by Landy Presley.
Interment will be in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family will be from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the service time on Thursday.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.