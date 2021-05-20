James David Brooks, age 84, of Dixon Springs, passed away Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 at his home.
Survivors are: wife, Camilla Brooks of Dixon Springs; son, Randy (Kimetha) Brooks of Cottontown; two daughters, Deborah Prowell of Lebanon, Teresa (Jimmy) Ussery of Summerville, SC; six grandchildren, Raleigh Brooks, Brittany Burkey, Eric Schnabel, Alicia Christian, Chris Woodard & Cassandra Woodard; six great-grandchildren, Eleanor Brooks, Avett Brooks, Wayland Schnabel, Micah Keeler, Penny Burkey & Willa Burkey.
Graveside services were held at Dixon Springs Cemetery on Sunday, May 16, officiated by Bro. Jackie Kemp.
Pallbearers were: Chris Woodard, Jimmy Ussery, Steve Schnabel, Mickey Hale, Raleigh Brooks and Richard Jackson.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyf
hhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
