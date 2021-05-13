James Franklin Brawner
James Franklin “Frank” Brawner, age 86, of Hartsville, TN passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
Survivors are: wife Bobbie Brawner of Hartsville; son, Jerry (Ruth) Brawner of Hartsville; two grandchildren, Jennifer Holmes & Jeremy Brawner; great-grandchild, McKenzie Bandy; step-great-grandchild, Jada Holmes; two brothers, Wayne (Doris) Brawner of Hartsville, Wendell (Bobbie Nell) Brawner of Lafayette.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, May 10, officiated by Bro. Phillip Brawner and Bro. Jerry Watson.
Interment was in the Green Grove Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
