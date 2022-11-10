James Howard Woodard, 78, of Hartsville, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022, at Quality Center for Rehab & Healing in Lebanon.
Funeral services were conducted on Thursday at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Eddy Gregory officiating. Interment followed in Anderson & Son Memorial Park, with military honors by the Tennessee Honor Guard.
Danny Brummitt, Clint Phillips, Zachary Woodard, Logan Thompson, Tyler Evans and Jacob Woodard served as pallbearers.
James Woodard was born on Feb. 10, 1944, in Trousdale County, the son born to the late Wilburn and Lorene McClard Woodard.
He departed this life on Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 78 years, eight months and 21 days.
He married the love of his life, Wanda Gregory Woodard, who survives.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Shelby Woodard, and a brother, Harold Woodard. James was a member of the American Legion and built bridges with Ray Bell Construction in Brentwood for 21 years.
James was a veteran of the army, and he served in the Vietnam War.
Survivors include: his wife, Wanda Woodard of Hartsville; son, Tony (and Trina) Woodard of Hartsville, Tracy (and Leanne) Woodard of Lafayette; daughter, Teresa Morgan of Paris; five grandchildren, Jordyn Govan, Jacob Woodard, Taylor Thompson, Zachary Woodard, Tyler Evans; three great-grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
