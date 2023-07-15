James “Jay” Jellison, Jr., 63, was born on June 23, 1960, and died on July 4, 2023, at his home in Lebanon.
Jay was preceded in death by: his father, James J. Jellison of Cleveland, Ohio; a sister, Tina A. Jellison of Hartsville; and a nephew, Jacob D. Jellison of Hartsville.
He was survived by: his mother, Katheren S. Chinn (James M. Smith) of Hartsville; two brothers, Wayne (Lynda) Jellison of Lebanon, Andy (Dawn) Jellison of Hartsville; an uncle, Jerry Lee Johnson of Indiana; along with eight nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews.
He was a contractor, and then, he worked for two machine companies filling up snack machines in schools and police stations in the Lebanon area.
No services are planned at this time.
