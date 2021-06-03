James Michael Cunningham
James Michael “Mike” Cunningham, age 78, of Hartsville, passed away Monday afternoon, May 24, 2021 at Trousdale Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Jack and Dorothy Wright Cunningham.
Survivors are: two brothers, Kerry (Regina) Cunningham of Hartsville, Frank Cunningham of Hartsville; fiancée, Ima Jean Davis of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Thursday, May 27, officiated by Eld. Eddy Gregory.
Interment was in the Stalcup Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.