Jamie Davenport, 61, of Hartsville, passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, at Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Jo Ellen Davenport; father, Buster Davenport; and brother, Thomas Davenport.
He is survived by: two sons, Jared (Megan) Davenport, Justin Davenport; mother, Elizabeth Davenport; brother, Kenneth Davenport; sisters, Brenda Lynn Davenport Penman, Tammy Davenport; and three grandchildren, Skyla Paige Davenport, Whitley Davenport and Allie Davenport.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 a.m. last Wednesday, conducted by Bro. Mike Seamon. Interment was held in Stacy Cemetery in Gainesboro, with Tracy White, Timmy Scruggs, Dillon White, Corey White, Paul Hutcherson, John McClain, Tracey Langford and Donnie Vaughn serving as pallbearers.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.