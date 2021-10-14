Jeffery Allen Sadler, age 37, of Hartsville, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 5, 2021 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: grandparents, Henry Ford & Dealia Novella Welden; grandmother, Edith Sadler.
Survivors are: parents, Jeffery & Angela Sadler of Lafayette; fiancée, Rachel Schiffer of Hartsville; two sons, Brayden Sadler & Kallen Sadler; daughter, Kayleigh Sadler; brother, Dustin Sadler of Lafayette; two sisters, Natasha Sadler of Portland, Heather Sadler of Portland.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 10, officiated by Eld. Kevin Harrison.
Interment was in the Green Grove Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
