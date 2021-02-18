Jeffery Dale Carter, age 54, of Bethpage, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Trousdale Medical Center.
Jeffery enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved to aggravate his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Arnett & Ruth Gann Carter; two sisters, Joyce Thompson & Jelanne Rolin; two brothers, Joe Carter & Willie Carter.
Survivors are: three brothers, Billy Wayne (Brenda) Carter, Chuck ( Tammy) Carter, Cecil Carter; four sisters, Teresa (Randy Blair) Davis, Katie (Ronnie) Scruggs, Debbie (Steve) Woodard, Brenda (Butch) Jones; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and a great-great-niece.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 14, officiated by Bro. Jerry Watson.
Interment was in the Willow Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral expenses.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
