Jerry Allen Gunter, 61, of Hartsville, passed away on April 17, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by: his wife, Tammy Gunter; daughter, Jennifer (Joshua) Wagner of Hermitage; two sons, Jerry (Shandora) Gunter, Daniel (Casie) Gunter; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; father, Jim Gunter of Arizona; brother, Jimmy Gunter of Montana; and two sisters, Theresa Boothe of Texas, and Sharon Hjelm of Missouri.
The family is planning a celebration of life for a later date.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
