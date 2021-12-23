Jerry Eugene Gross, age 86, of Hartsville, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 18, 2021 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Lensley & Georgia Gross; son, Dale Gross; three brothers, John Frank, Ray Alan & Joe Sam Gross.
Survivors are: wife, Barbara Gross; two sons, Darrell (Brenda) Gross, Keith (Cindy) Gross, all of Hartsville; three grandchildren, Daniel (Brenda Kay) Gross, Rebecca (Kris) Coker, Erica Gross; five great-grandchildren, Brooke & Colton Gross, Luke, Bryce & Lilly Coker; brother, Jackie (Betty) Gross of Hartsville; sister, Hannah (Bob) Ellis of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 21, officiated by Bro. Randy Swaffer.
Pallbearers were: Jamie & John Gross, Troy & Bill Carman, Alan Carman, Bobby Cornwell & Clay Gross.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
