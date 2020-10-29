Jessie Giles Silber, age 92, of Hartsville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
For the last 10 years she lived in Hartsville, right up the hill from Chris Shannon & Barbie Silber Shannon.
Our mother was from Linden, N.C. She was the last member of her huge family to pass away, having had nine brothers and sisters.
Jessie went to Appalachian State University, getting her degree in Education. She married William Karl Silber, who was attending Lenoir-Rhyne College when they met. They married only three months after meeting and stayed married for 60 years!
They subsequently moved to Philadelphia, while Bill got his Master’s Degree from Wharton School of Business at The University of Pennsylvania.
After graduating, they moved to Melbourne, Fla., near Cape Canaveral. Bill was Personnel Director at TRW, a NASA contractor. They were eventually transferred to NASA Headquarters in Houston, Texas.
In Texas, they raised their three children in the small town of Friendswood.
Jessie was a very creative, great mother. She loved to garden and had many creative outlets. For instance, she would gather petrified wood and make furniture out of it. She got her pilot’s license in the 1970’s and flew all over southeast Texas.
She was always a good friend to her many companions. People were drawn to her keen sense of humor and her lively personality!
She was empathetic, always taking in stray animals and people.
She is survived by: her two daughters, Monica Silber (Michael August) of Wimberley, Texas, Barbie (Chris) Shannon of Hartsville; two granddaughters, Jessica (Dennis) Spangler of Hartsville, Kristina (Brandon) Quillen of Lawrenceburg; four great-grandchildren, Austin & Adysyn Spangler of Hartsville, Kira & Kaiman Quillen of Lawrenceburg.
