Trousdale County High School recognizes the following students who made the honor roll or had perfect attendance for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
PRINCIPAL’S LIST
6th Grade: Brooklyn Atkinson, Alexandria Badru, Thomas Brown, Raylee Crowder, Ella Grace Freeman, Sarah Miller, Miya Rhine, Landon Satterfield, Marley Watkins
7th Grade: Hunter Cothron, Levi Ellis, Anna Towns, Evelyn Towns
8th Grade: Kylie Carman, Marley Dalton, Hana Tucker
HONOR ROLL6th Grade: Alexis Claiborne, Emma Cook, Sam Dickerson, Emma Gregory, Katelyn Hutchison, Wyatt Maasen, Naomi Overman, Gavin Sartor, Aaron Sexton, Madison West, Jackson Williams, Ashton Wright, Bethany Zarichansky
7th Grade: Triston Carson, Westin Dennis, Taylor Frizzell, Dylan Kennedy, Merceah Lee, Brenna Matthews, Layla Pickett, Cayden Ray, Cain Ray, EJ Richardson, Brooklyn Webb, Wyatt Whited
8th Grade: Krysten Adcock, Denise Araiza, Ethan Badru, Matthew Baker, Ayden Beal, Addie Bennett, Beryl Chen, Emily Cook, Ty Cothron, Elizabeth Denning, Abby Elmore, Caiden Gregory, Korlynn Harper, Emma Holder, AnnaBelle Miller, Malia Morgan, Reagan Petty, Braylee Potts, Abriana Romero, Alexis Smitley, Niera Woodmore, Owen Zarichansky
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.