Jim Satterfield Middle School recognizes the following students who made the honor roll or principal’s list for the third nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
PRINCIPAL’S LIST6th Grade: Brooklyn Atkinson, Raylee Crowder, Ella Freeman, Marley Watkins, Charlie Beth Wright
7th Grade: Hunter Cothron, Levi Ellis, Merceah Lee
8th Grade: Krysten Adcock, Kylie Carman, Beryl Chen, Hana Tucker, Owen Zarichansky
HONOR ROLL6th Grade: Emma Cook, Sarah Miller, Naomi Overman, Natalya Romero, Landon Satterfield, Aaron Sexton, Ashton Wright, Bethany Zarichansky
7th Grade: Westin Dennis, Gage Farley, Dylan Kennedy, Layla Pickett, Cayden Ray, Brooklyn Webb
8th Grade: Matthew Baker, Addie Bennett, Jackson Brown, Emily Cook, Elizabeth Denning, Abby Elmore, James Harper, Emma Grace Holder, AnnaBelle Miller, Malia Morgan, Elijah Overman, Braylee Potts, Abriana Romero, Alexis Smitley, Aubrie Wemple, Niera Woodmore
— Staff Reports
