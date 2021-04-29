Jimmie Lee Wilkerson, age 71, of Hartsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Samuel Russaw Andrews & Hazel Faye Wilkerson; sister, Cathy Thomason.
Survivors are: wife, Towana Wilkerson of Hartsville; four sons, Jimmie Lee (Judy) Wilkerson of Hartsville, Billy (Tracey) Gilpin of Hartsville, Jeff (Jessie) Wilkerson of Fairfield, IL, Johnny (Jean) Wilkerson of Fairfield, IL; 18 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; seven brothers, Frank Wilkerson of Lincoln, IL, Mark (Lisa) Andrews of Michigan, Duke Andrews of Aden, IL, Albert Andrews of St. Louis, MO, Ernest (Dawana) Andrews of Fairfield, IL, Sammy Ross (Cassie) Andrews of Mt. Vernon, IL, Russaw (Veronica) Andrews of Little Elm, TX; two sisters, Lisa (John) Venters of Fairfield, IL, Summer (Darrell) Hall of Dover; brother-in-law, Dwain Thomason of Fairfield, IL.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the home of Billy and Tracey Gilpin, 500 Thoroughbred Lane, Hartsville, TN 37074.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
