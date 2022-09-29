Jimmy Darrell "PeeWee" McCall

Jimmy Darrell McCall — better known as “PeeWee” — was born on Nov. 24, 1963, in Macon County to Earnest R. McCall, Jr., and Ida Mae Veatch McCall. He was one of three children born to this union.
PeeWee was preceded in death by his father, Earnest R. McCall, Jr., and his sister, Sandra McClanahan.
He was member of Willard Missionary Baptist Church.
PeeWee had worked all summer to save enough money to buy a car. While out driving one Friday, he wrecked and flipped that car. PeeWee became very concerned about his soul and bowed down right then in that barbed-wire fence row. He started praying, and the Lord reached down and saved his soul.
PeeWee was employed at the city of Gallatin as an operator II. He was a dedicated employee for 21 years.
In his spare time, PeeWee enjoyed fishing, hunting and farming. He also enjoyed camping and riding all-terrain vehicles.
Most of all, PeeWee loved his family and grandchildren and cherished the time he got to spend with them.
On Sept. 21, 2021, at the age of 58 years, nine months, and 28 days, the Lord called PeeWee to his Heavenly reward. Because of his testimony of salvation, PeeWee is no longer in pain. His soul is resting easy with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
PeeWee will truly be missed by his family and friends.
Jimmy “PeeWee” McCall is survived by: his mother, Ida Mae Veatch McCall; sons, Jimmy McCall (and wife, Leann), Josh McCall (and fiancé, Chris Miller); grandchildren, Gracey McCall, Savannah McCall; sister, Jennifer Goolsby (and husband, Ed); along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted on Sept. 24, from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Ronnie “Rod” Veatch officiating. Interment followed in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Alexander Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
