John Clinton Gregory, age 94, of Madison, passed away Sunday evening, Dec. 12, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
John was born Aug. 25, 1927 to the late Jeff Gregory Sr. and Josie Baird Gregory and served in the United State Marine Corps.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: wife, Elizabeth Day Gregory; wife, Marie Anthony; daughter, Melanie Lynn Melton; sister, Marie Caruth; five brothers, Jeff Gregory Jr., Earl “Bud” Gregory, Albert “Gink” Gregory, Julius “Dupie” Gregory,
Paul Gregory.
Survivors are: several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 18, officiated by Eld. G.W. Knight.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
