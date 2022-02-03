Johnnie May Calhoun, age 67, of Hartsville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Visitation for Mrs. Calhoun was Thursday, Jan. 27 in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Johnnie lived a happy life in spite of her health, rich in family, friends and love.
She was preceded in death by: parents James and Beatrice Rickman; siblings, Sadie Rickman, James Rickman, and Charlie Allen Rickman.
Survivors are: a loving godson, Tarvaris Lamont Claiborne and Penny; siblings, Willie Bell Rickman, Annie Bell (Robert) Hickman, Mary (Larry) Stewart, Bertha Claiborne, Alvin (Leeann) Rickman, Katie Carter, Gladys Rickman, David Rickman, Carol Christeen Rickman, Noel Rickman, Patricia Rickman, Betty Rickman; many special family friends, a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, Lebanon, is in charge of arrangements. 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.