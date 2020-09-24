Death Notice
Johnny Andrew Russell Sr., age 63, of Hartsville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: son, Adam Russell; mother, Carnell Sexton; sister, Ann Sloan.
Survivors are: wife, Lisa Russell of Hartsville; two sons, Johnny (Shara) Russell of Hartsville, Jacob Russell of Hartsville; daughter, Angela Marjority of Greenfield, IN; eight grandchildren, Paige, Andy, Maggie, Gavin and Lexie Russell, Nicholas Goodrich, Levi & Katelyn Marjority; two brothers, Ronnie Likens of Lafayette, Elmer Lee (Estelle) Likens of Lafayette; four sisters, Alma (Jimmy) Swafford of Lafayette, Nyoka (L.D.) Jones of Pleasant Shade, Della (Ronald) Forkum of Lafayette, Betty (Sam) Harris of Lafayette. Graveside services were held Friday, Sept. 18, at Green Grove Cemetery.Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
