Jonathan Hunter Kelley left this world on Oct. 3, 2021 at the age of 26.
He is survived by: his parents, Jonathan Kelley and Susan Ray (Darrell) Holt; sister, Jenn (Craig) Moreland; grandmothers, JoAnn Kelley and Martha Ray; stepbrother Darrell; stepsisters Dana and Cynthia; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins he loved so much.
He was preceded in death by: his grandfathers, Dr. I.N Kelley and Duke Ray.
Hunter was a partner of the family business, Kelley’s Berry Farm, along with his dad Jon, Uncle Pat and cousin James. He loved the farm and the outdoors. His infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service was held for the family at Hartsville United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.